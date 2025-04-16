​Bob Weeks Picks Six – RBC Heritage

This week: Players like to say that the RBC Heritage is like going to the spa after a grinding. week of work. The Masters is certainly a difficult, high-tension tournament and that’s what makes the RBC Heritage so popular as it’s a relaxed event, with a chill atmosphere. That doesn’t mean it isn’t important; after all, it’s a signature event with a big pay day. The course is very different track from most that the PGA Tour visits. It’s short, tight but still with plenty of teeth. Shotmakers will do well here.

To Win:

Collin Morikawa +1100

On a course that demands accuracy off the tee and into the greens, Morikawa seems a perfect fit. He’s first in Strokes Gained: Approach and first in Driving Accuracy. He has two top-10 finishes here including a ninth last year.

Corey Conners +2500

Four top-10s in his last five starts, including last week at the Masters where he ended up tied for eighth. Connors has a game that fits perfectly for this course, being among the best in driving accuracy and greens in regulation. The added bonus is his improved putting so far this season.

Top 10:

Patrick Cantlay +190

Cantlay has a remarkable record at this tournament with six top 10s, including a playoff loss in 2022. That’s a great indication that he seems to like this place. He’s currently ninth in greens in regulation on tour.

Shane Lowry +240

We know he is coming in here off a final-round 81, but Lowry seems to be a good fit for this course. The Irishman has two thirds and a ninth-place finish on his record here. He has four top-20 finishes so far this season.

Top 20

Sahith Theegala +230

Theegala’s had a consistent but not necessarily spectacular season this year with 10 cuts made in 11 starts. He’s coming in off a tie for 29th in Augusta which is his second-best finish of the season. He was seen putting in extra post-round work at the Masters which hopefully will show up this week.

J.T. Poston +190

Poston tied for fifth here last year and tied for third in 2022. He’s had a strong, steady and consistent season led by an accurate game off the tee. Needs the putter to get hot for a solid finish this week.