Bob Weeks Picks Six – Rocket Mortgage Classic

Last week: it was a good week for the BWPS team. While we stayed away from the Scottie Scheffler bandwagon which was our loss, we managed to hit a top-10 wager with Tony Finau posting a T5 at +250. There was the addition of a top-20 pick of Brian Harman that came in at +110.

This week: A non-signature, non-major week still leaves plenty of opportunities even if all the names might not be familiar. The Detroit Golf Club is a Donald Ross design so those who teed it up in the U.S. Open might be having some bad dreams about trying to hit greens. While they aren’t quite as bold as Pinehurst No. 2, they are still a test. Last year, winner Rickie Fowler ended up T2 in Greens in Regulation. He also had a good week putting as have many of the past winners so that will also be something to consider. But this week is all about going low. Four of the past five champions here have ended up 23 under or better.

To Win:

Tom Kim +1200

The runner-up last week, Kim is on a grinding tour, with this being his ninth consecutive week playing. While he missed the cut here last year, he was T7 the year before that. He is 13th in driving accuracy and a respectable 64th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. If you don’t count the playoff, Kim made just two bogeys in four rounds last week.

Taylor Pendrith +2500

Most folks know he logged his first PGA Tour win at the CJ Cup Bryon Nelson but you might not know that he’s climbed more than 50 spots on the world ranking and is the top Canadian on the FedEx Cup standings. He has a tie for second and a tie for 14th in two previous visits to Motor City. While you may know him for his long drives, but did you know he is fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting for the year?

Top 10

Akshay Bhatia +190

It’s been quite a season for Bhatia who posted a T5 last week at the Travelers, making 21 birdies and an eagle. He has nine top-20 finishes including his win at the Valero Texas Open, and sits 13th in Strokes Gained: Total.

Min Woo Lee +185

Coming in off five consecutive starts where he finished inside the top 26, Lee is making his debut at this tournament. Great driver of the ball, he ranks second in Total Driving (distance + accuracy). Also riding a high after just being named to Australia’s Olympic Team.

Top 20

Adam Svensson +190

This is a bit of a hunch play based on Svensson’s tie for 16th last week. That marked his best finish since the Genesis back in February. The difference maker was his putter which was hot, especially in Friday and Saturday. That’s the club that’s held him back in recent weeks. Playing his sixth straight week of an eight-week stretch as he prefers to work out his problems on the course.

Ryan Fox +190

Has had two top 10s in his last five starts, including a tie for seventh at the RBC Canadian Open. A great putter, he’s 27th in Strokes Gained: Putting. He’s grinding to try and earn a spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup.