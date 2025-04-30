Bob Weeks Picks Six – The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Last week: For just the second time this season, we failed to cash a ticket at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Team events aren’t the strong point apparently.

This week: The tour heads back to Texas and TPC Craig Ranch, a course that won’t go down as one of the toughest on the circuit (although it’s set for a significant renovation after this week’s tournament). There are lots of birdies and lots of low scores available, including the lowest last year by Taylor Pendrith who arrives as the defending champion. It’s not necessarily a deep field with just seven of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking entered.

To Win

Jordan Spieth +1800

A decent season for Spieth, who arrives after three top-20 finishes in his last three starts. His stats on the year are solid if not spectacular with his putting shoring up his overall game. He missed the cut here last year but before that had a second and a tie for ninth. Last win was at the 2022 RBC Heritage so he’s due.

Ben An +2500

An has had some decent finishes in this tournament with a fourth and a tie for 15th the last two years. In his last five starts, he’s put together some good finishes with usually three good rounds and one not so hot. If he can deliver four good rounds - -which will happen with a good short game – he should be up near the top come Sunday.

Top 10

Mackenzie Hughes +320

The Canadian has finished 10th and solo third in his last two events with a total score of 27 under par. In his last three starts, he’s been on the positive side of every Strokes Gained category including driving distance, where he picked up 10 shots on the field at the Houston event. The putter, usually his best weapon, has also improved after a slow start.

Sam Burns +250

In his two appearances in this tournament since it’s moved to TPC Craig Ranch, Burns has missed the cut and been runner-up. He’s skipped the event the last two years but returns after a bumpy season. He missed three cuts before posting a T46 at the Masters and a T13 at the RBC Heritage. His putting remains strong as the rest of his game shows up.

Top 20

Jake Knapp +190

It’s been an up-and-down year so far for Knapp, who finished third last week in Zurich with partner Frank Capan. He has three other top 20s in his last seven starts along with a couple of missed cuts. He finished eighth here last year.

Jacob Bridgeman +170

Two top 10s in his last four starts along with a missed cut. Overall, it’s been a decent year so far for the 25-year-old who is one of the tour’s top putters. He missed the cut when he played here last year but he arrives as a much different and more seasoned pro this time around.

Props

Top Japanese

Ryo Hisatsune +130

Four top-20 finishes in his last five starts.

Top German

Stephan Jaeger +130

Top 20s each of the last two years here.

Top Canadian

Mackenzie Hughes +175

Top 10s in his last two starts.

