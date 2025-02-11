Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Genesis Invitational

Last Week: For the first time this year, we failed to cash in at the WM Phoenix Open. We’ll be better this time around.

This Week: The Tour heads back to San Diego for the Genesis Invitational. Of course, it’s usually held at Riviera but was moved to Torrey Pines due to the fires that have devastated the Los Angeles area. The only difference with this signature event is that all four round will be on Torrey’s South Course, a fair but tough beast of a layout. There is no word on whether the course setup will be any different than it is for the Farmers Insurance but certainly this course favours a different style of player than Riviera. Also, look for some ugly weather the first two days with rain in the forecast.

To Win:

Rory McIlroy +700

McIlroy is coming off his victory at Pebble Beach where he looked dialed in. He isn’t a regular at the Farmers Insurance Open, having last played the event in 2021 However he does have some solid finishes at the course with three top 10s, including a tie for seventh at the U.S. Open in 2021.

Collin Morikawa +1400

Off to a slow start with only two tournaments played so far. One was a runner-up at the Sentry and the other a tie for 17th at Pebble. In those two starts, he was dialed in, and he leads the tour in Strokes Gained: Total and Greens in Regulation.

Top 10

Taylor Pendrith +330

Pendrith has the perfect game for Torrey Pines with plenty of length off the tee and a silky putter to handle the big greens. In his last two visits to the Farmers, he’s posted a tie for ninth and a tie for seventh. Coming in off a tie for ninth at Pebble Beach.

SungJae Im +280

Has had success at Torrey with two ties for fourth, including one earlier this year. He was also third at the Sentry to start the year. His putter has been hot this season and he sits 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Top 20

Justin Thomas -120

Not the deepest of odds for Thomas but perhaps a safe bet considering his record. He has finished inside the top 25 on five different occasions. He has the top putting average so far this year and the fourth-best scoring average. It’s fair to say that he’s been lurking.

Jason Day +140

In his last eight starts at Torrey Pines, Day has a win and three top-10 finishes. He’s been enjoying a solid season with a tie for third at the American Express his best finish. Could use a little help from his putter.

Props

Top Canadian

MacKenzie Hughes +400

Led the U.S. Open here after three rounds in 2021.

Top European

Rory McIlroy +230

Pretty good odds on one who is arguably playing the best.

Both to record a top-10 finish

SungJae Im/Shane Lowry +1200

Both have had solid starts to the season