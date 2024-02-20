Bob Weeks Picks Six -- The Mexico Open at Vidanta

Last Week: Both of our top 20 picks cashed in with Sam Burns and Tony Finau finishing inside the line. We’re still looking for our first winner but with the number of longer shots that have been grabbing trophies this year, the picking of top spot has been difficult. Still, we’re cashing tickets with regularity so that bodes well for those following along.

This Week: It’s the week after a signature event on the PGA Tour and that means an absence of big names at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. While that may be a problem for organizers, it’s a great opportunity for the rest of the PGA Tour’s membership to tee it up. A number of attractive-looking odds have appeared, making the possibilities worthwhile.

To Win:

Tony Finau +800

Finau is the defending champion at this tournament and has had a solid start to the season. He’s made the cut in all five of his starts including a tie for sixth at the Farmers. He finished tied for 19th last week at the Genesis. The putter has been the weak part of his game so far but with the rest of his ball-striking, it only has to be average for him to perform well.

Mackenzie Hughes +5500

After watching Hughes work his putter magic last week, these odds are more than a little enticing. He’s four for four in making cuts this year with a tie for 31st at the Genesis being his most recent finish. If he can put four solid rounds together then his chances of earning his third career victory would seem to be good.

Top 10

Thomas Detry +330

The Belgian golfer has been off to a solid start on the PGA Tour making the cut in all four events in which he’s teed it up. That includes a tie for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open and a tie for fourth at Pebble Beach. He sits 19th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and 13th in Strokes Gained: Putting, a good indication of a solid game.

Nicolia Hojgaard +190

The Dane is three for three in cuts made and that includes a runner-up finish at the Farmers. He also had two solid finishes on the DP World Tour. He’s a very respectable 28th in Strokes Gained: Total, which points to his good all-around game.

Top 20

Taylor Pendrith +140

In three starts, the big Canadian bomber has managed a tie for 10th and a tie for ninth, the latter one coming at Torrey Pines. While known for his prodigious drives, he’s 15th in Strokes Gained: Putting so far this season and sits fifth in Strokes Gained: Total. He’s also third on the PGA Tour in scrambling, getting up and down on 33 of 43 attempts.

Thorbjorn Olesen +140

Another Dane makes the list this week and this one is a veteran of the DP World Tour who is making his season debut on the PGA Tour. Olesen has been off to a fast start in Europe with a win in his last tournament, as well as a tie for 21st and a tie for eighth.