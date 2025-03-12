Last week: We cashed a ticket with Keegan Bradley’s top-10 finish with nice odds of +290.

This week: The Players is perhaps the hardest event of the year to pick a winner. TPC Sawgrass is a course that defies classification. It’s seen short hitters, long hitters, good putters, great wedge players, longshots and favourites all raise the crystal at the end of the week. From Fred Funk to Tiger Woods, Craig Perks to Rory McIlroy there isn’t a tournament that makes it as tough for those looking for a winner. We’ll do our best.

Winner

Rory McIlroy +1100

The winner here in 2019, McIlroy comes in with a victory at Pebble Beach earlier in the season, and a rotating bag of clubs. He has played just three PGA Tour events so far with his other two finishes being a tie for 15th (Bay Hill) and a tie for 17th (Genesis). The Northern Irishman currently sits on top of the Strokes Gained: Total category, a good indication of a well-rounded game. He has been using different clubs for different weeks but seems all set now.

Ludvig Aberg +1800

With a soft golf course expected this week, Aberg’s length and accuracy off the tee should be an advantage. In his last two starts he has a win and a tie for 22nd , and he currently sits third in FedEx Cup standings. He’s only played the Players once, that being last year when he finished eighth.

Top 10

Hideki Matsuyama +320

Three top-10 finishes in his last three starts here, including a tie for his sixth last year. Coming in off a tie for 22nd in the Arnold Palmer which is one of five top-25 finishes this season. That includes a win at the Sentry where he went 35 under.

Justin Thomas +240

Has logged three top-10 finishes so far this year as his game continues to climb back into form. Won here in 2021 but missed the cut last year. Currently sitting in seventh in Strokes Gained: Total and has the second-best putting average on Tour.

Top 20

Corey Conners +220

The Canadian logged his best finish of the season last week with a third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Put a new centre-shafted putter in the bag which paid dividends even if he couldn’t get enough putts to drop on Sunday. He tied for 13th at this tournament last year.

Shane Lowry +180

Three top 20s in his last five starts as he continues a strong opening to the year. He has three top-10 finishes at the Players in his last four appearances here. A year ago, he posted a final-round 66 on what was a tough set up.

Props

Hole in One on 17

Yes +145

There have been five in the last three years here and with soft conditions, it could make it easier.

Top African

Christiaan Bezuidenhout -105

Playing well so far this season and better than the other two Africans in the field.

Top Canadian

Nick Taylor +400

Just oozing confidence after a tremendous start.

Hole 1-3 winner, Rd 1: McIlroy, Scheffler, Schauffele

McIlroy (+170) seems the hungriest of the three.