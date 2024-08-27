Bob Weeks Picks Six – The Tour Championship

Everything wraps up this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The staggered start is again in use with Scottie Scheffler starting off at 10 under with a two-shot lead. Those numbers go right down to the last group which has players beginning at even par. It may not be popular amongst the golfers – Scheffler called it silly in Memphis – but it does prevent awarding two separate trophies at the end of the tournament. That said, those strokes should factor into your decisions when making your wagers. Also, because there are only 30 players in the field, we’ll dispense with the Top 20 picks and add a couple of Presidents Cup specialties for you to consider.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +115

Not great odds but it’s hard to overlook a guy who is 10 under before the first shot has been struck. We will have to overlook last week’s debacle by Scheffler who seemed to be troubled by the elevation changes at Castle Pines. We’re counting on him to bounce back this week.

Ludvig Aberg +1800

The Swedish star begins five shots off the lead which isn’t that much to make up over four rounds. That’s especially so if he can play as he did last week, minus the balls in the water. He has a great game through the bag, sitting in second place in Strokes Gained: Total, and doesn’t seem to fear any big stage.

Top 10

Sam Burns -110

Has had a good run in the playoffs finishing tied for fifth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and then tied for second last week at the BMW. He shot a combined 24 under in the eight rounds played. He starts six shots back.

Keegan Bradley -155

Bradley went from 50th to fourth last week in the FedEx Cup standings so why should he worry about a little four-shot deficit to begin the Tour Championship. Even though his putting wasn’t great last week, he excelled at hitting greens, hitting 53 of 72. A competitive guy who will fight to make it two weeks in a row.

EXTRA

Who will Mike Weir pick on his Presidents Cup team?

Weir will announce his picks next Tuesday afternoon from Royal Montreal.

Taylor Pendrith -250

Kind of a no-brainer since he’s the only Canadian to make it to the Tour Championship. He also drives it well and putts even better.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout -150

What would an international team be without a South African on it? Bezuidenhout is not great off the tee but has a very strong short game.

Mackenzie Hughes +135

This is a bit of a longer shot but why not add one of the best putters and short game players on the PGA Tour to your team? Those are golden assets in the match-play format.