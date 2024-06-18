Bob Weeks Picks Six – Travelers Championship

Last week: Bryson won, Rory lost and we managed to get a return from one of our six picks. Tony Finau came in with a top-10 finish for a good return.

This week: The Travelers is the last of the Signature events for this season, meaning a limited but stacked field. Many will be somewhat low on energy after the Memorial and the U.S. Open. Both were played in sweaty conditions adding to the fatigue factor. TPC River Highlands in Connecticut is a popular course for players. It’s long as a par 70, but not necessarily punishing, offering up plenty of birdie opportunities.

To win

Xander Schauffele +700

A winner here in 2022, Schauffele had a tie for seventh last week, his fourth consecutive top-10 finish. He’s second in Strokes Gained: Total and has been putting well the last few weeks, including at his victory at the PGA Championship.

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Cantlay hasn’t finished outside the top 15 at this tournament in his last six starts at the Travelers, indicating he likes the course. He tied for third last week at Pinehurst where he was 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Top 10

Ludvig Aberg +125

The Swede played well in his maiden run at the U.S. Open, ending up tied for 12th. He led the tournament in greens in regulation and was fifth in putting. He tied for 24th here last year in his first visit to TPC River Highlands.

Tony Finau +250

We love the value here for the guy who finished tied for third at Pinehurst. His best finish here is a tie for 13th two years ago. His putter has been his weak link all year but last week it was strong and he ended up in 34th spot for Strokes Gained: Putting. The rest of his game is so solid that if can keep the putter even luke warm, he should be in the hunt.

Top 20

Brian Harman +115

The lefthander seems to like it here, with his last three finishes being second, eighth and fifth. He’s coming off a respectable tie for 31st at the U.S. Open where he was ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Corey Conners +115

Conners hasn’t missed a cut all year and has two top-10 finishes in his last three starts. The first at the RBC Canadian Open and the second at last week’s U.S. Open. In typical Corey Conners style, he was ninth in fairways hit and 13th in greens in regulation last week at Pinehurst. And, the biggest stat might his 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting, which shows his putter has stayed warm since he was in Hamilton.