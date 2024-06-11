Bob Weeks Picks Six – U.S. Open

Last Week – Winner, winner. We logged another winning pick last week although it seems that putting a few bobs down on Scottie Scheffler to win is sort of like trying to sink a one-foot, uphill putt that has no break. However, we’ll take it. The other picks didn’t pan out but a winner is a winner.

This Week – It’s the year’s third major with the U.S. Open taking place at Pinehurst No. 2. This is the fourth visit to the Donald Ross gem and the last three have produced a rather eclectic winner’s list with Payne Stewart, Michael Campbell and Martin Kaymer emerging victorious. This will be the second Open since the re-do of the course by Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore. The wire grass, scrub areas and sandy sides that replaced the rough are more grown in and should be more of a hazard this time around. Then, of course, there are those greens. Big in overall area, small in usable putting portions. The run-offs on the sides are plentiful and cruel.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +320

Yes, I know, this is an easy pick considering the year he’s had and the odds aren’t great all things considered. But he’s the No. 1 player in the world for a reason and that’s why we can’t not pick him. His game seems solid from tee to green and he is quite precise with his approaches which will be key around No. 2

To Win W/O Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa +1200

Runner-up last week at Memorial where his iron play shined. He was fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, picking up more than five shots on the field. Much like the Masters, hitting the proper part of the green will be key this week and Morikawa seems to be showing great form as he did at Augusta.

Top 10

Ludvig Aberg +200

Coming in off a tie for fifth at the Memorial, the Swede sits seventh in Strokes Gained: Total thanks to his all-around game. He’s played fairly well in big events this year with top 10s at both the Players and the Masters (we won’t look at the MC at the PGA). Also, his scrambling numbers are strong and there will be a lot of scrambling around these greens.

Tony Finau +490

He tied for eighth last week which marked his fourth top-20 finish in his last five starts. One of the best players in hitting greens, he’s fourth in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green. His putting hasn’t been great overall this year but last week, he finished 21st in Strokes Gained: Putting picking up roughly 1.75 shots on the field on the greens. Seems like he might be rounding into form at just the right time.

Top 20

Adam Hadwin +280

Sure, accuse us of being flag-wavers, but Hadwin’s game has been shining lately (if you don’t count the RBC Canadian Open). After his third-place finish at the Memorial, he reached a career-best 35th on the world ranking, pushing him ever closer to earning a spot the Olympic team. His consistency has been shining and his approach game has been leading the way. If he can do that round No. 2 he’ll be in good shape.

Adrian Meronk +210

Arrives in Pinehurst off a runner-up finish at the Houston LIV event. A long-hitting birdie machine, Meronk made 109 birdies so far this year, good for top 10 on the LIV standings. If his game remains as it did last week, he should reach a lot of greens with short irons which would make it easy to reach the proper section.