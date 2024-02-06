Bob Weeks Picks Six – WM Phoenix Open

Last Week: We managed one win with the selection of Jason Day for a Top 10 and I can always cry foul when the tournament was shortened to 54 holes (even though most of the other picks made likely wouldn’t have cashed for us). Still, we’re heading in the right direction.

This Week: The loudest tournament on the PGA Tour tees off at TPC Scottsdale with the infamous 16th hole getting all the attention. While it’s a fun place to be, the rest of the course is pretty good and can put up a good test. Player who are good tee to green, statistically, have fared well here in recent years so we’ll look for some of those in most of this week’s picks.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +500

Scheffler is more or less like this week’s free space on the bingo card. You pretty much have to pick him even though the value isn’t outstanding. Winning the last two WMs shows just how much he loves this course and how it fits his game. Over the past three years – he finished seventh in 2021 – he’s totaled 45 under par. That’s good enough to lock him in this week.

Justin Thomas +1000

Is this the week that JT gets back in the winner’s circle? It really wouldn’t be that big of a surprise, considering how his game has been his last few appearances here in Phoenix. He’s finished in the top 10 four of the last five years and inside the top 20 seven times. He also tied for sixth last week at Pebble Beach and had a

tie for third at the American Express. He sits 20th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee which is a key stat for this week’s tournament.

Top 10

Jordan Spieth +190

It’s been feast or famine for Spieth at this tournament. His last four starts here have gone T6, T60, T4, missed cut. He has two other top-10 finishes outside those four so there is reason to be optimistic. He has two top-15 finishes so far this year in three starts, and sits a very respectable T31st in Strokes Gained: Total.

Adam Hadwin +420

It’s a home game for Hadwin who makes his winter home in the area. He tied for 10th last year and has made the cut in his last eight starts here. He’s been riding a hot putter so far this year and has added some distance to his game with some off-season training. He tied for sixth at the American Express before adding a T39 last week at Pebble. He looks dialed in so far this season so don’t be surprised if there’s a breakout week.

Top 20

Min Woo Lee +135

After a great winter season on the DP World Tour where he won in Australia, Lee has posted two mid-range finishes on the PGA Tour with a T21 and a T43. A tremendous player off the tee has us a little more optimistic for a top finish this week in Phoenix. He sits 15th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee.

J.T. Poston +150

In four starts, Poston has not finished outside the top 20 this year and has yet to shoot an over-par round. Strokes Gained: Tee to Green he’s 34th and SG: Putting he sits 18th. Putt that all together and you have to like his chances of continuing his fine play.