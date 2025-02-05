Bob Weeks Picks Six – WM Phoenix Open

Last Week: The good news is we picked Rory McIlroy. The not-so-good news is that we only had him for a top-10 finish, not the win. Still, that allowed us to cash in the ticket at +125.

This Week: The tour heads to Phoenix for the annual wild festival of golf. It’s part golf tournament and part frat party, at least that’s the atmosphere that’s presented at times. Aside from the atmosphere, there is a wonderful Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish-designed course that has given up some low rounds but also produced some exciting finishes. Nick Taylor was part of both last year when he shot a first-round 60 which led him to a two-hole playoff win over Charley Hoffman.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +280

Not great odds on Scheffler who returned from injury last week at Pebble Beach, but he’s had two wins and a tie for third in his last three starts here. There was definitely some rust on his game in his first start of the 2025 campaign but he seemed to shake it off by the end of the week and that could mean big things in Phoenix.

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

The Japanese golfer already has a win this year, that coming at the Sentry. He has also won at Phoenix, with back-to-back victories in 2016 and ’17. Those are part of his five top 10s in this event.

Top 10

Sam Burns +240

A third and a sixth in his last two visits to Phoenix, Burns has been off to a decent start with three finishes inside the top 30. As usual, his putter has been leading the way, and he is 21st in Strokes Gained: Putting.

Sepp Straka +360

Possibly the hottest golfer at the moment with a win at the win at the American Express and a tie for seventh at Pebble Beach, which came as he battled through illness. He sits 11th in Strokes Gained: Total and fifth in Driving Accuracy.

Top 20

Nick Taylor +220

The defending champion was also the runner-up here two years ago so we’re going to go out on a limb and say he likes the course. The Canadian also has a win already this year at the SONY and currently sits 10th in Greens in Regulation, a good indication of his marksmanship.

Andrew Novak +260

Novak had a tie for eighth here a year ago in his debut at this tournament. Has been playing well of late with a third and a tie for 13th in his last two starts.



Props

Top Asian

Tom Kim +450

Tied for 17th last year and is coming in off a top-10 finish at Pebble Beach.

First-Round Leader

Scottie Scheffler +1100

If the rust is gone, then this is great value for the world’s top-ranked player

Top Canadian

Nick Taylor +260

Defending champ looking pretty good.