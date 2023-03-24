Bruins' Greer to have hearing for cross-check on Habs' Hoffman
Boston Bruins forward A,J. Greer will have a hearing for his cross-check on Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Friday.
The incident occurred in the first period of Thursday's 4-2 Bruins win over the Canadiens when the two players were battling prior to a faceoff, which resulted in Greer cross-checking Hoffman in the face.
Greer received a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct, while Hoffman briefly left the game with an injury but returned in the second period.
Greer, 26, has five goals and 11 points in 52 games this season.