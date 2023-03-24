Boston Bruins forward AJ Greer has been suspended one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens winger Mike Hoffman on Thursday night.

Boston’s A.J. Greer has been suspended for one game for Cross-checking Montreal’s Mike Hoffman. https://t.co/SZkcAlo8qk — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 24, 2023

The incident occurred in the first period of Thursday's 4-2 Bruins win over the Canadiens when the two players were battling prior to a faceoff, which resulted in Greer cross-checking Hoffman in the face.

Greer received a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct, while Hoffman briefly left the game with an injury but returned in the second period.

Greer, 26, has five goals and 11 points in 52 games this season.