The Boston Bruins have placed defenceman Anton Stralman on waivers on Monday.

Stralman, 36, was signed to a one-year $1 million contract on Oct. 11 after going through Bruins' training camp on a professional tryout contract.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman appeared in eight games for the Bruins this season and has not recorded a point.

Stralman played last season with the Arizona Coyotes where he recorded eight goals and 23 points in 74 games.

Drafted 216th in the 2005 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Stralman has 63 goals and 293 points in 938 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, Coyotes, and Bruins.

Additionally, the Buffalo Sabres have placed forward Riley Sheahan on waivers.

The 30-year-old forward was re-signed by the Sabres to a one-year $950,000 two-way contract in the offseason.

The St. Catharines, Ont. native has only appeared in two games this season and has not recorded a point.

Drafted 21st overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, Sheahan has 74 goals and 194 points in 637 games split between the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Sabres, and Seattle Kraken.