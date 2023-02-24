Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken.

Marchand and Bjorkstrand started pushing and shoving during a stoppage in play at 14:22 of the third period which led to Marchand kicking Bjorkstrand's right leg out from under him and he fell to the ice. Both players were given two-minute minor penalties for cross-checking.

Marchand had a goal, a shorthanded assist and six shots as Boston beat Seattle 6-5.