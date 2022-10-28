While discussions continue between the Boston Bruins and star winger David Pastrnak, no contract extension appears close at this time, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

LeBrun notes that there are still sizeable gaps in positions between the two sides. He adds Pastrnak wants to stay in Boston and wonders if a similar situation to what happened with Filip Forsberg will play out, when the Nashville Predators reached a deal to keep their star winger just ahead of unrestricted free agency.

Pastrnak, signed at a cap hit of $6.67 million, is off to a roaring start this season. He has six goals and 15 points in eight games, playing a significant role in the Bruins' 7-1-0 record.

The 26-year-old is coming off his second career 40-goal season and finished with 77 points in 72 games last season, adding three goals and six points in seven playoff games.

He signed his current six-year, $39.9 million contract in 2017 as a restricted free agent after topping the 30-goal mark for the first time. He has topped the 30-goal mark in every year since, with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

The Czech forward has 246 goals and 519 points in 518 games with the Bruins, who selected him 25th overall in the 2014 Draft.