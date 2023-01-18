The Boston Bruins and star winger David Pastrnak are continuing to progress towards keeping the pending unrestricted free agent in black and gold for the long term.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the two sides are closer than they were a couple weeks ago. He says it comes down to the average annual salary as they work on an eight-year maximum extension.

"I know that progress was made last week in the discussions between Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins and Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry," said Dreger on Insider Trading Tuesday. "But, they still have work to do. They’re going to continue to grind at the details. Obviously that always comes down to the annual average salary. The term seems less contentious if – it’s at all contentious – it’s an eight-year maximum."

The 26-year-old is in the final season of a six-year, $40 million with a $6.66 million AAV.

Pastrnak is second in goals in the NHL with 35 and is tied for third in scoring with 62 points alongside Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov.

Drafted 25th overall by Boston in 2014, he is a two-time All-Star (2019, 2020) and won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the league's top goal-scorer with 48.

The Havriov, Czech Republic native has 275 goals and 566 points in 553 career NHL games.

The Bruins are first in the league with 72 points and a 34-5-4 record.