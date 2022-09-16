The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak are in talks about getting a contract extension for the Czech forward but there is nothing close as of yet, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Pastrnak, 26, is heading into the final season of a six-year, $40 million with an average annual value of $6.6 million as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

In 2023, the Bruins have eight forwards scheduled to go to free agency, including captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who returns to the Bruins this season after spending the 2021-22 campaign playing in Czechia.

Pastrnak is optimistic that an extension will eventually be reached with the Bruins.

"Yeah, of course...I came here as a kid and now I'm a man," said Pastrnak. "I'm extremely happy. A lot of great memories. I've said many times, I love it here. It's an honour to wear this jersey."

A first-round pick (25th overall) by Boston at the 2014 NHL Draft, Pastrnak was the co-winner of the 2020 Maurice "Rocket Richard" Trophy alongside Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin with 48 goals. A two-time NHL All-Star, he won the 2020 All-Star Game MVP.

Internationally, he won bronze with Czechia at the 2022 World Championships.

In 510 career games, he has 240 goals and 504 points.

The Bruins open the season on the road against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12.