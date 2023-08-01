Swayman, 24, finished his second full NHL season with a 24-6-4 record with a .920 save percentage and 2.27 goals-against average while sharing the net with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark. The duo shared the William M. Jennings Trophy after allowing a league-low 177 goals against in 2022-2023.

The 6-foot-2 netminder appeared in two games in the playoffs, including getting the start in the Bruins' 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers in the first round.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman has been awarded a one-year, $3.475 million contract in arbitration, according to multiple reports.

Swayman entered his hearing with the Bruins on Sunday, becoming the third player to reach arbitration this summer.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev was the first player to go through arbitration, receiving a two-year, $4.5 million contract earlier this month. Ilya Samsonov of the Toronto Maple Leafs had his hearing one day later and was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract from an arbitrator.