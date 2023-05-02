Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark met with the media on Tuesday after his team's shocking first-round playoff exit, but offered little as to whether or not he was injured enough to miss Game 7.

After starting the first six games of the series, Ullmark was benched in favour of Jeremy Swayman in the team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night.

Linus Ullmark declined to discuss the report from yesterday on playing through an injury during the first round. pic.twitter.com/AGXAh07Pcg — Bruins Daily (@BruinsDaily) May 2, 2023

When asked to clarify what was going on with him physically amid reports of an injury, Ullmark acknowledged he didn't play his best and thanked the team's medical staff.

"Here's the deal: we all go through things in life," Ullmark said. "We all go through things when it comes to playoff time. We all battle our different things, whether it's mentally or physically, we all have our stuff. We all want to be out there and help the team out to the best of our capabilities. Yeah, it's pretty evident that I didn't play the way that I wanted to. I wasn't as good as I wanted to be - unfortunately, at the worst time possible. And that's something that I have to live with, but I'm just so grateful for all the guys that are in this room, that are in the medical room, everybody in the organization...especially the guys in the medical room doing everything they can for us and they've been true warriors throughout the season. I fully support and fully respect everything they have [done] and the trust that we have for them is immense. They helped me throughout this whole season to keep me in battling shape."

In the six games he appeared in, the 29-year-old Ullmark was 3-2-1 with a goals against average of 3.33 and a .896 save percentage.

The Lugnvik, Sweden native just completed his eighth season in the NHL and second with the Bruins after spending his first six campaigns with the Buffalo Sabres.

Ullmark is widely considered the favourite for the 2023 Vezina Trophy after a regular season that saw him post a mark of 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 SV%.