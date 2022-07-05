Johnson on how Giroux would fit with Oilers, if Fleury could help Leafs' goaltending

After requesting a trade from the team last year, it appears Jake DeBrusk is now content to stick around with the Boston Bruins.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, informed Bruins general manager Don Sweeney last week that the winger's trade request has been rescinded.

Jake DeBrusk's agent Rick Valette spoke with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last week and informed him that DeBrusks trade request was rescinded, and that he'd be happy to remain a Bruin moving forward. DeBrusk has 2 years left at 4m, and could still be moved but unlikely at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 4, 2022

DeBrusk signed a two-year, $8 million extension with the Bruins in March, despite still having a trade request with the team.

The 25-year-old winger had 25 goals and 42 points in 77 games last season along with two goals and four points in seven playoff games as the Bruins were eliminated in the first round by the Carolina Hurricanes.

In 321 career NHL games, the Edmonton product has 92 goals and 176 points.