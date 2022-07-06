Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed Wednesday he's been in touch with veteran forwards David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron as they consider their NHL futures.

Krejci spent this past season playing with Olomouc HC of the Czech Republic League after playing the previous 15 seasons with the Bruins.

The 36-year-old posted 20 goals and 46 points in 51 games with the Czech club, adding three goals and five points in five playoff games. He had eight goals and 44 points in 51 games during the 2020-21 season with the Bruins.

"I’ve been in touch with David and [his team]…[he] spent a lot of time with his family deciding what he'd like to do," Sweeney said. "The conversations have gone well. It’s just a matter of when David decides, ultimately, and if we’re gonna be the place that he chooses."

Bergeron, also 36, is an unrestricted free agent this summer after playing out the last of an eight-year, $55 million contract. He underwent surgery last month to repair a tendon in his left elbow last month and was given a 10-12 week timeline for recovery.

"My conversations with Patrice have gone well," Sweeney said. "His recovery has gone well...we’re excited that he’s considering playing and moving forward with what we think is a positive mindset."

#NHLBruins president Cam Neely on Patrice Bergeron: "He went through the elbow procedure for a reason, I think, not just to feel better in the offseason. I’m starting to feel a little more confident that he’s leaning in the direction we want him to lean in." pic.twitter.com/PWzPhLj5S5 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 6, 2022

The Bruins captain won his fifth Frank J. Selke trophy this season after scoring 25 goals and adding 40 assists over 73 games.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Bergeron has played in 1,216 games over 18 seasons in Boston, scoring 400 goals and 582 assists. The native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., also has 49 goals and 78 assists over 167 career playoff games, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 2011.