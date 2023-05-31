Roughly a month after the Boston Bruins' stunning playoff exit, captain Patrice Begeron's playing future remains up in the air.

Bergeron, 37, is a slated for unrestricted free agency this summer for the second straight year after returning to the Bruins on a one-year deal deep into last year's off-season.

"I checked into that situation today," TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said. "It's still undecided where that matter is at. Listen, the Bruins are putting zero pressure on their captain. They've got all the time in the world to wait for him to make a decision. Listen, Patrice Bergeron, by the way, and his wife are expecting their fourth child next month – so, there are more important things in their life than hockey. But at some point, he needs to make a decision.

"Last year he didn't sign with the Bruins until August, although he told the team in July that [he] intended to come back. So, that might give you a bit of a timeline. But as someone close to it said to me today, there is no timeline. Everyone is waiting patiently for Patrice Bergeron to decide his future."

Bergeron missed the first five games of Bruins' first-round series against the Florida Panthers before playing the final two games with a herniated disc. He said after their playoff exit that he would take his time when deciding on his future.

"I'm going to take some time and talk with the family and go from there," Bergeron said after his team's Game 7 loss. "Right now, it's hard to process anything. Obviously, we're shocked and disappointed."

A native of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que., Bergeron posted 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games this season, his 19th in the NHL.

A draft pick of the Bruins in 2003 with the 45th overall pick, Bergeron has 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 career regular-season games. He's third in franchise history in games played behind Johnny Bucyk (1,436) and Ray Bourque (1,518). He also sits behind the same duo for third in points in Bruins' history.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner as the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game. Bergeron also was presented with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2012-13 and earned the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020-21.