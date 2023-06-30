The Boston Bruins have placed defenceman Mike Reilly on unconditional for the purpose of a buyout.

Reilly had one season remaining on his three-year, $9 million contract with an average annual value of $3 million.

He will count for just $333,334 against the cap this up coming season, while leaving a cap charge of $1.33 million in 2024-25.

The 29-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Bruins in 2022-23, recording one assist. In 36 games with the AHL's Providence Bruins, he had seven goals and 26 points.

A fourth-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2011, Reilly never suited up for the franchise. He has appeared in 339 career NHL games split between the Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Bruins.

Bruins qualify nine

The Bruins issued qualifying offers to nine players on Friday including Michael DiPietro, Trent Frederic , Kyle Keyser, Jakub Lauko, Marc McLaughlin, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Jeremy Swayman and Reilly Walsh.

Samuel Asselin and Kai Wissmann did not receive qualifying offers.

Boston also traded forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday in exchange for Regula and Mitchell.