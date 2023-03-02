Bruins lock up Pastrnak to eight-year, $90M extension
David Pastrnak is sticking around with the Boston Bruins for the long term.
The team signed the 26-year-old winger to an eight-year, $90 million extension on Thursday.
At $11.25 million, Pastrnak will carry NHL's sixth-highest cap hit next season behind Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 million), Connor McDavid ($12.5M), Artemi Panarin ($11.6M), Auston Matthews ($11.6M) and Erik Karlsson ($11.5M). John Tavares and Drew Doughty complete the list of players with cap hits at or above $11 million.
The 2020 Rocket Richard Trophy winner has 42 goals and 38 assists in 60 games this season.
A native of Havirov, Czechia, Pastrnak was originally taken with the 25th overall selection of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out Sodertalje SK in Sweden`s second division.
An All-Star in 2020, Pastrnak is in his ninth NHL season. In 570 career games, Pastrnak has 282 goals and 302 assists.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that Pastrnak has a full no-move clause in the first five years of the deal and modified trade clauses in the final three.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Pastrnak receives $26.5 million in signing bonus money.
Pastrnak is currently playing in the final year of a six-year, $40 million deal and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.