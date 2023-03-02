David Pastrnak is sticking around with the Boston Bruins for the long term.

The team signed the 26-year-old winger to an eight-year, $90 million extension on Thursday.

At $11.25 million, Pastrnak will carry NHL's sixth-highest cap hit next season behind Nathan MacKinnon ($12.6 million), Connor McDavid ($12.5M), Artemi Panarin ($11.6M), Auston Matthews ($11.6M) and Erik Karlsson ($11.5M). John Tavares and Drew Doughty complete the list of players with cap hits at or above $11 million.

The 2020 Rocket Richard Trophy winner has 42 goals and 38 assists in 60 games this season.

A native of Havirov, Czechia, Pastrnak was originally taken with the 25th overall selection of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft out Sodertalje SK in Sweden`s second division.

An All-Star in 2020, Pastrnak is in his ninth NHL season. In 570 career games, Pastrnak has 282 goals and 302 assists.

Full no move clause for first 5 years. Modified trade clauses for final 3 years. https://t.co/AMB7eDnoEt — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes that Pastrnak has a full no-move clause in the first five years of the deal and modified trade clauses in the final three.

Year by year on Pastrnak contract:

$13M

$13M

$12.5M

$11.25M

$11.25M

$10.5M

$9.5M

$9M

($26.5M in signing bonus money) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 2, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Pastrnak receives $26.5 million in signing bonus money.

Pastrnak is currently playing in the final year of a six-year, $40 million deal and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.