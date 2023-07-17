The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they have signed goaltender Michael DiPietro, defenceman Alec Regula and defenceman Reilly Walsh to one-year, two-way contracts.

DiPietro, 24, was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He debuted for the team in the 2018-19 season, where he played in one game, and made single-game appearances the following season and in 2021-22.

In three career NHL games, the Windsor native has a 5.28 goals against average and a 0.771 save percentage.

The 22-year-old Regula played in four games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, where he did not register a point. In 22 career NHL games with Chicago, the West Bloomfield, Mich. native has one goal. In 108 games at the AHL level in the past three seasons, Regula has 12 goals and 51 points.

Walsh, 24, was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in one NHL game in his career, with the Devils in the 2021-22 season. He tallied an assist in that game.

In 174 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, Walsh has 23 goals and 99 points.

Each player was signed to a one-year, two-way contract valued at $775,000.