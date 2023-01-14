The Boston Bruins have agreed to a four-year contract extension with forward Pavel Zacha, the team announced Saturday moments after beating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3.

The contract will run through the 2026-27 season, with an annual average value of $4.75 million.

Zacha, 25, has appeared in 42 games with the Bruins this season, where he has totaled five goals and 25 points.

Originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, he debuted with New Jersey in the 2015-16 season and spent the first seven years of his NHL career there.

In 387 career NHL games, the Brno, Czechia native has 69 goals and 179 points.