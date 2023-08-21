The Boston Bruins signed veteran forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout agreement on Monday.

The 32-year-old had six goals and nine points in 20 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season. He added nine goals and 20 points in 29 games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Stars in the 2009 draft, Chiasson has 120 goals and 233 points over 651 career games.

He's spent time with the Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and Stars over his time in the league.

Chiasson scored a career-high 22 goals with the Oilers during the 2018-19 season, the only time he's topped 15 goals in a season.