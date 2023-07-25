Patrice Bergeron is hanging up his skates.

One day after his 38th birthday, Bergeron announced his retirement in a statement posted by the Boston Bruins Tuesday.

"For the last 20 years I have been able to live my dream every day. I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play," Bergeon wrote as part of his statement. "I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined.

"It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player."

Bergeron, who spent the past three seasons as captain of the Bruins, won his second-consecutive and sixth overall Selke Trophy this past season.

A native of L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que., Bergeron posted 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games, his 19th in the NHL.

A draft pick of the Bruins in 2003 with the 45th overall pick, Bergeron has 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 career regular-season games. He's third in franchise history in games played behind Johnny Bucyk (1,436) and Ray Bourque (1,518). He also sits behind the same duo for third in points in Bruins' history.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, Bergeron is a two-time Olympic gold medallist, winning with Team Canada at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014. He won gold at the 2005 world juniors and also won gold at the 2004 world hockey championship.

He also was presented with the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2012-13 and earned the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2020-21.

More details to follow.