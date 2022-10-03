The Boston Bruins will likely start the season without winger Taylor Hall in the lineup.

"Taylor Hall is week to week," Bruins head coach Jim Montogomery said Sunday. "It's a little more significant, the upper-body injury, than we expected yesterday."

Hall was injured in the team's 4-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. He was playing on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak before exiting, with off-season addition Pavel Zacha taking his place in that spot in practice on Sunday.

"I am thinking about putting Pavel there," Montgomery added, before noting all three players are of Czech descent. "They come from the same school of thought with their upbringing, so let's see what it looks like."

Hall, 30, had 20 goals and 61 points in 81 games last season, adding two goals and four points in seven playoff games.

He is entering the second season of a four-year, $24 million contract signed with the Bruins last summer.

Boston will open its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals.