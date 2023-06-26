The Boston Bruins have traded Taylor Hall and the rights to Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for pending restricted free agents Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell.

The move clears Hall's $6 million salary from the Bruins' books. He is signed at the cap hit through the 2024-25 season on the four-year extension he signed with Boston in 2021.Foligno is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Regula, a 22-year-old defenceman, appeared in four games with the Blackhawks this season, going without a point. The 2018 third-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings had five goals and 21 points in 51 games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Mitchell, a 24-year-old defenceman, had one goal and eight points in 35 games with the Blackhawks this season. Selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2017 draft, he has four goals and 16 points in 82 career NHL games.

Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell return in the Bruins/Hawks trade. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 26, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes Hall had a 16-team no-trade list, which did not include the Blackhawks.

The 2017-18 Hart Trophy winner, Hall scored 16 goals and 36 points in 61 games with the Bruins this past season, his third with the team. He added five goals and eight points in seven playoff games.

Drafted with the first-overall pick in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Hall joins his sixth team in his 13-year NHL career. He has spent time with the Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres and Bruins.

Hall, 31, won the Hart Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in hockey, with the Devils, when he set career highs with 39 goals and 54 assists for a total of 93 points in 76 games.

This is the fourth trade Hall has been a part of in his career – the Bruins acquired Hall via trade on April 12, 2021.

In 822 career NHL games, Hall has 264 goals and 693 points.

Bertuzzi to stay put?

With Hall's cap space now cleared, Johnston notes the Bruins will likely take a run at re-signing Tyler Bertuzzi before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

After clearing some much-needed cap space, it would not be a surprise to see the #bruins take a run at re-signing pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi before he hits the open market. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2023

Bertuzzi, 28, split the 2022-23 season between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins and posted eight goals and 22 assists in 50 games between the two teams.

The Sudbury, Ont., native was acquired by the Bruins on March 2.

Bertuzzi had five goals and five assists for the Bruins in the playoffs as they fell to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

He is coming off a two-year, $9.5 million deal he signed with Detroit in 2021. The contract carried an average annual value of $4.75 million.

Bertuzzi has 92 goals and 126 assists in 326 career regular-season games.