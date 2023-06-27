Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced Tuesday that the Bruins are unlikely to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Dmitry Orlov.

In addition, Bruins president Cam Neely said that the team is operating under the assumption that captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci won’t be back, but they’re still hopeful they will be and communication is open with the players.

Sweeney also said that the what Bergeron and Krejci ultimately decide won’t impact how they operate now and through free agency.

Orlov, 31, split the 2022-23 campaign between the Washington Capitals and Bruins, posting seven goals, 29 assists and a plus-12 rating in 66 games between the two teams.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia, native was acquired by Boston on February 23 and tallied eight assists in seven playoff games for the Bruins who were eliminated in the first round by the Florida Panthers.

Orlov spent last season playing out the final year of a six-year, $30.6 million contract he signed in 2017. The deal carried an average annual value of $5.1 million.

Prior to the trade with Boston, Orlov spent all 10-plus years of his NHL career with the Capitals.

Orlov, who was drafted in the second round, 55th overall, by Washington in 2009, has 64 goals and 209 assists in 709 career regular-season games.

Bergeron still weighing future

The update on Bergeron comes just one day after he repeated as the league's Selke Trophy winner as the best defensive forward. He has won the award six times in his decorated career.

Following the Bruins' Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, Bergeron was mum on his future with the team.

"I'm going to take some time and talk with the family and go from there," Bergeron told reporters. "Right now, it's hard to process anything. Obviously, we're shocked and disappointed."

Bergeron, who missed the first five games of the series due to injury, also revealed following the game that he played the final two games with a herniated disc.

A native of Ancienne-Lorette, Que., the 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in the off-season to return for his 19th season with the Bruins after completing his eight-year, $55-million deal at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Bergeron recorded 58 points in 78 games during the 2022-23 season.

Krejci, 37, netted 56 points in 70 games with the last season - his 15th career season with the Bruins.