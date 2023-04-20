Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon has won the 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, it was announced Thursday.

Brogdon joined the Celtics this past off-season and anchored the bench unit for a Boston team that finished with the second best record in the NBA.

The 30-year-old averaged 14.9 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4 per cent from the field and 44.4 per cent from beyond the arc.

Brogdon began his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and spent three seasons there before moving onto the Indiana Pacers in 2019.

In seven NBA seasons, Brogdon is averaging 15.4 points on 46.7 per cent shooting.