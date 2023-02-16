1h ago
Celtics name Mazzulla full-time head coach, dropping interim tag
The Boston Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach, removing the interim tag with a contract extension in place.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Pistons 109, Celtics 127
Mazzulla was elevated to the head coach role in September after Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for having an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff.
"As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement announcing the decision. "He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future."
The 34-year-old has guided to the Celtics to Eastern Conference-best 42-17 record this season.
With the interim tag now dropped, Mazzulla is the 19th head coach in Celtics history.
