The Boston Celtics have named Joe Mazzulla their full-time head coach, removing the interim tag with a contract extension in place.

Mazzulla was elevated to the head coach role in September after Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for having an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise's staff.

Joe Mazzulla is officially the 19th Head Coach in franchise history 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LMcTLS1u0m — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2023

"As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement announcing the decision. "He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future."

The 34-year-old has guided to the Celtics to Eastern Conference-best 42-17 record this season.

With the interim tag now dropped, Mazzulla is the 19th head coach in Celtics history.

