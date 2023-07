The Boston Celtics and Canadian free agent guard Dalano Banton have reached a two-year agreement, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 23-year-old native of Toronto averaged 4.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 31 games with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-23, his second year with the franchise.

Toronto selected Banton with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Banton played his college ball at Nebraska.