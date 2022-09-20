Boston Celtics centre Robert Williams is set to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee that will sideline him for four to six weeks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Celtics are set to open training camp on Sept. 28.

This will be the second procedure for the 24-year-old Williams, who underwent meniscus surgery in March. The Shreveport, LA native missed the final seven games of the regular season and the first two of the playoffs. All told, Williams would go on to miss seven of the Celtics' 24 playoff contests that saw them fall in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Originally selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas A&M, Williams is set to enter his fifth NBA season.

A member of the 2021-2022 All-Defensive Second Team, Williams appeared in 61 games last season for the team, averaging 10.0 points on .736 shooting, 9.6 boards and 2.2 blocks over 29.6 minutes a night