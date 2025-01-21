The Boston Fleet have acquired forward Jill Saulnier from the New York Sirens in exchange for forward Taylor Girard on Tuesday.

Saulnier, 32, had zero points in five appearances with the Sirens this season. In 2023-24, she had one goal and one assist in 18 games. She was originally selected 40th overall by New York in the inaugural PWHL Draft.

Internationally, she is a two-time Olympian with Canada, winning gold in 2022 and silver in 2018. In four Women's World Championships, she has a gold, two silvers and one bronze.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jill Saulnier to the Boston Fleet,” said Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer. “Jill has achieved so much in her hockey career, including competing in two Olympic Games, and she brings a level of competitiveness and grit that will elevate our team on the ice. Beyond her skill, Jill’s experience and leadership will be invaluable in our locker room. At the same time, it’s never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Taylor, who has been with us since our inaugural draft. Taylor has been an integral part of our team, and we’ll miss her both on and off the ice. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in New York.”

Girard, 26, appeared in just five games for Boston this season, with zero points. Last season, she had four goals and two assists in 23 games. She previously played two seasons in the Premier Hockey Federation and was the first overall pick by the Connecticut Whale in 2021.