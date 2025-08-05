Jillian Dempsey is hanging up her skates.

The Boston Fleet forward announced her retirement on Tuesday at the age of 34.

"Our hometown hero through and through," the team wrote on social media. "You’ve given everything to Boston and this city is better for it. Thank you for being a constant role model for our community and for always bringing a smile to the rink. A career spent giving back to the city that raised you, inspiring teammates, fans and future generations with every shift. Congratulations on an incredible career Jillian, we’re wishing you all the best in retirement!"

A native of nearby Winthrop, MA, Dempsey spent last season with the Fleet after playing for Montreal during the inaugural PWHL campaign. She appeared in nine contests in 2025, notching a pair of assists. Dempsey finishes her two-year PWHL career with a goal and five assists in 33 games.

Prior to joining the PWHL, Dempsey was the all-time leading scorer in the now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation. She tallied 146 points in 142 games over six seasons with the Boston Pride, who won championships in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

A product of Harvard, Dempsey suited up for the United States senior side at both the 2011 Four Nations Cup and the 2012 IIHF World Championship, appearing in four games during the latter.