The Boston Fleet can clinch a playoff spot tonight with a win of any kind as they take on the league-leading Montreal Victoire Monday on TSN.

Watch the Victoire take on the Fleet in PWHL action LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

With Montreal and Toronto already punching their tickets to the postseason, Boston is on the cusp of a playoff berth as they sit one point ahead of fourth-place Ottawa and are five points up on the Minnesota Frost.

Fleet captain Hilary Knight is fresh off helping the United States win gold at the Women’s Worlds in Czechia and sits atop the PWHL scoring race with 28 points and is second in goals with 15 despite going three straight games without a point.

Boston is coming off a massive 3-0 win over the Sceptres on Saturday. Goaltender Klara Peslarova was perfect in net, turning aside all 29 shots she faced while forward Jamie Lee Rattray had two primary assists in the game.

For Montreal, they’re looking to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to Ottawa over the weekend as the Charge snuck away with the win on a late jailbreak goal from defender Ashton Bell.

Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin continues to lead the PWHL in goals with 17 and is fifth in points with 23.

Goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens could also return for Montreal tonight. On long-term injured reserve before the start of the Women’s Worlds, Desbiens played during the tournament for Canada but backup Elaine Chuli got the start against Ottawa on Saturday.

Desbiens leads all PWHL goaltenders this season in save percentage (.932), goals-against average (1.85) and wins (13).

The Victoire are 3-0-2 against the Fleet in 2024-25 as they head into their final meeting of the regular season.