The Boston Fleet signed forward Loren Gabel to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season Thursday.

Gabel, 28, had two goals and one assist in 20 games last season for the Fleet. In her first year with Boston in 2023-24, she had four goals and seven points in 17 games.

The Kitchener, Ont., native previously played in the PWHPA from 2019-22 and the PHF's Boston Pride in 2022-23. With the Pride, she led the PHF in scoring with 20 goals and 40 points in 22 games, winning Most Valuable Player and the 2023 Newcomer of the Year award.

Gabel played four seasons in the NCAA with Clarkson University, winning two national championships in 2017 and 2018 and took home the Patty Kazmaier as the top player in women's college hockey in 2019.

She represented Canada at the 2019 World Championships, scoring six goals and one assist as the team earned bronze.