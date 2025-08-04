The Boston Fleet have signed defender Megan Keller, goaltender Aerin Frankel and forward Alina Muller to two-year contracts through the 2027-28 season on Monday.

All three players were protected by Boston in the PWHL Expansion Draft and were already under contract for the 2025-26 campaign.

Keller, 29, had five goals and 13 points in 30 games last season. She has served as alternate captain the last two seasons and was named a finalist for PWHL Defender of the Year in 2024. She helped the United States capture gold at the 2025 Women's World Championship.

Frankel appeared in 23 games for the Fleet in 2024-25, going 12-8-3 with a .921 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average. The 26-year-old also was a part of the Americans' gold-medal win at the Women's World Championship.

Muller, 27, had seven goals and 19 points in 26 games last season. The third overall pick by Boston in the inaugural PWHL Draft in 2023, she was a finalist for PWHL Rookie of the Year in 2024 after she had 16 points in 24 games.

“We’re thrilled to have Aerin Frankel, Megan Keller, and Alina Müller signed through the 2027–28 season,” said Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer in a statement. “These are three of the best players in the world at their respective positions and having them committed to Boston gives us an elite core to build around.

"Aerin is the backbone of our team, and we have a chance to win every single night with her in net. Megan is the fabric of our identity and represents everything we love about Boston hockey by being physical, relentless, and reliable at both ends of the ice. Alina has one of the highest hockey IQs in the game and sees the ice incredibly well, elevates everyone around her, and will be a key driver of our offense.

"With this group leading the way, we’re in great hands for the next three years. Beyond their talent, these are leaders who represent what it means to be part of the Boston Fleet. Their legacy is already being written here, and we know our fans will be proud to continue cheering them on for years to come.”