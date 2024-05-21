Boston looks to double series lead against Minnesota in Game 2 of PWHL final on TSN

Boston aims to take a 2-0 series lead tonight in their best-of-five series against Minnesota in the first-ever PWHL final.

Watch Game 2 of the PWHL final between Boston and Minnesota LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/5 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Boston skated away with the 4-3 victory in Game 1 on Sunday night, scoring three times in the second period, with defender Jess Healey netting the winner.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel has continued to stand tall for Boston, as she turned aside 30 of 33 shots she faced in Game 1. In the semifinals against Montreal, she faced 145 shots in three games and allowed just four goals as Boston got the sweep. She was a wall in Game 2 against Montreal, backstopping Boston with 56 saves to a 2-1 victory in triple overtime.

Boston boasts three of the top five scorers in the playoffs with defender Megan Keller second with four assists, followed by Susanna Tapani (three goals) and Amanda Pelkey (two goals, one assist).

After a slow start offensively in the postseason, Taylor Heise has come alive for Minnesota. Going scoreless in the first four games of the semifinals against Toronto, Heise had two goals for Minnesota in the deciding Game 5. She had two goals and an assist in Game 1 of the final against Boston.

Drafted first overall by Minnesota at the inaugural PWHL draft in September, Heise had four goals and 13 points in 19 regular-season games in her first professional season.

Minnesota started the playoffs against Toronto with Nicole Hensley in net, but she allowed four goals against in the loss, so the team turned to Maddie Rooney for Game 2. Rooney has been the starter since, allowing just two goals in her four starts against Toronto. She allowed four against Boston in Game 1.

Boston and Minnesota faced off five times in the regular season, with Boston winning three out of five games.