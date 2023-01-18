The Boston Red Sox and free agent first baseman Adam Duvall are in agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract, according to multiple sources.

Source confirms: Free-agent Adam Duvall in agreement with Red Sox on one-year, $7M contract, pending physical. First: @CraigMish. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 18, 2023

The 34-year-old American hit .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs over 86 games with the Atlanta Braves last season.

Duvall began his second stint with the Braves in July of 2021 when he was acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. Duvall smacked 16 homers and 45 RBIs over 55 regular season games with the Braves that season and helped them capture the World Series title in the Fall.

Duvall spent parts of three season with the Braves from 2018 to 2020 before signing in Miami ahead of the 2021 campaign.

He made a lone All-Star appearances with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016.

Boston finished last in the AL East during the 2022 season with a 78-84 record.