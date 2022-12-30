Could Chris Sale be on the move?

With three years remaining on a five-year, $145 million deal, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports the Boston Red Sox could listen to offers for the seven-time All-Star.

Heyman notes that the team's willingness to listen represents a shift from their earlier position of having no intentions of moving a starter.

The 33-year-old Sale currently figures into the Boston rotation as its ace with Victoria, BC's Nick Pivetta, Garret Whitlock, Richmond, BC's James Paxton, who did not play in 2022, and the newly signed Corey Kluber rounding it out.

But Sale has only made 11 starts since 2019. The Lakeland, FL native missed the entirety of the shortened 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and made only nine starts in 2021. His 2022 featured a litany of injuries including a stress fracture in his ribs, a fracture in his finger after being hit by a line drive and a broken wrist incurred when he fell off of his bike in August that ended his season with 5.2 innings pitched over two starts.

The 13th overall pick of the 2010 MLB Amateur Draft out of Florida Gulf Coast, Sale spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox before a December 2016 trade to the Red Sox.

Heyman suggests the Los Angeles Angels as a potential destination for Sale should he be moved.