CLEVELAND (AP) — The Boston Red Sox believe they took the proper steps after learning about a homophobic tweet made by pitcher Matt Dermody two years ago.

Dermody, who was brought up from Triple-A Worcester to make his first major league start in Thursday’s game against the Guardians, made the social media post in 2021. It has since been deleted, but captured screenshots continue to circulate.

The Red Sox said they were unaware of Dermody's tweet when the 32-year-old signed with the club in January. Once they learned of it, team officials met with Dermody, who went through mandatory anti-discrimination and harassment training in March.

"What Matt posted in 2021 was hurtful — and we addressed this with him when we learned about it after he joined the Red Sox in 2023," team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "We cannot dictate the religious beliefs or political views of our players and employees, but we do require they treat people in our organization and ballpark with respect and professionalism.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora echoed Kennedy's stance.

“Obviously, as an organization we made this decision and done a lot of stuff to educate our players on the subject,” Cora said sitting in the dugout at Progressive Field before the series finale. “I don’t know how many organizations do it with their employees and their players as far as educating them about being inclusive, and obviously accepting everyone in your clubhouse and your working environment.”

Cora said it's not his place to have an opinion on Dermody's beliefs.

“Obviously not too many people agree with the tweet of Matt’s,” Cora said. "I’m not here to tell him what to say or to do. But one thing for sure, when you put this uniform on, what we want is for people to be inclusive.

“I think the clubhouse is a reflection of the world. We’ve got people from different race, different beliefs, not just religious beliefs but also politics.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports