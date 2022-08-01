29m ago
Report: Astros acquire C Vazquez from Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are dealing catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
TSN.ca Staff
The 31-year-old was in the midst of his eighth season with the Red Sox and is hitting .XXX with XX home runs and XX RBI in XX games, a nice bounce-back season after struggling offensively in 2021.
He is due $7 million this season and is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the year.
A native of Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Vazquez made his MLB debut with the Red Sox back in July of 2014. He was selected in the ninth round of the 2008 MLB Draft.