Bottcher’s rink looking for new skip in surprise shakeup

Brendan Bottcher's rink is looking for a new skip in a surprising turn of events after winning bronze at the Montana's Brier once again last month.

"Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert, and coach Paul Webster will be going in a new direction for the 2024-25 curling season and beyond," the team said in a statement. "We have decided to make a change at the skip position and will be considering our options in the coming days.

"Brendan Bottcher has been an outstanding teammate and friend. We thank him for the time we spent together, during which we won multiple Grand Slams and bronze at the last two Briers. We know that Brendan, who is an elite skip and has already represented Canada at the Worlds, will have great success wherever his curling pursuits take him. We wish him the very best. We hope to have news to announce in the very near future."

An update on Team Bottcher. pic.twitter.com/TSYtWthDB7 — Team Bottcher Curling (@BottcherCurling) April 16, 2024

Bottcher won the Brier in 2021 while representing Alberta as the skip on a team with Darren Moulding, Brad Thiessen, Karrick Martin and Pat Janssen.

"Over the past two seasons, I have grown so much as a skip, colleague, and as a friend. Although no longer teammates, I wish Ben, Brett, Marc, and Paul all the best on and off the ice," Bottcher said in a statement also posted to the team account on X. "I am more passionate about the future of curling and my future than ever before. As our sport continues to evolve and grow with increased interest from fans across Canada and around the world, generating extraordinary ratings as well as club and elite level expansions, curling is entering its golden era.

"I am excited for what comes next for curling in Canada and the next iteration of Team Bottcher. There will be more news in the near future. Thank you for your support."