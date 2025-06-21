Bowlers on target as Canada defeats the Bahamas at T20 Americas qualifier

KING CITY - Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma each took three wickets as Canada defeated the Bahamas by seven wickets Saturday at the Americas Qualifier for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Canada won the toss and elected to field at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, dismissing the Bahamas for 57 runs with one ball remaining in their allotted 20 overs. The Bahamas were 19 for six before Jonathan Barry (10 runs) and Jevelle Gallimore (14 not out) offered some resistance.

In response, Dilpreet Bajwa was 38 not out as Canada reached the victory target in just 5 1/3 overs, finishing at 61 for three.

Bajwa hit five fours and one six in his 14-ball knock.

Canada, the Bahamas, Bermuda and Cayman Islands are competing in an eight-day double round-robin format that will see the group winner advance to next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Saturday's win improved Canada's record to 5-0-0 atop the standings. The Canadian men finish Sunday against Bermuda.

Canada made its T20 World Cup debut last year, failing to advance out of the group stage after beating No. 11 Ireland and losing to No. 8 Pakistan and co-host United States, ranked 17th. A match against No. 1 India was abandoned due to inclement weather.

The Cayman Islands and Bahamas were recently promoted from the Subregional Qualifier.

Canada is ranked 19th in T20 play by the International Cricket Council, compared to No. 27 for Bermuda, No. 41 for the Cayman Islands and No. 52 for the Bahamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.