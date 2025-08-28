Canadian Clavel to fight for IBF world title in September in Montreal
Montreal boxer Kim Clavel will challenge IBF strawweight world champion Sol Cudos of Argentina on home turf Sept. 27.
The Most Valuable Prospects 15 card at Montreal's Theatre St-Denis is the first for Clavel since signing with Jake Paul's MVP promotion.
The 34-year-old Clavel, a former WBC light-flyweight world champion, previously fought under the Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) umbrella.
"To headline my tenth main event, this time with MVP in an iconic venue like Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, is an honour and a motivation like no other," Clavel said in a statement. "Being the headliner for MVP’s first event in Quebec makes this moment even more special.
"Under the spotlight, I don’t feel pressure — I feel power. I want all of Montreal to come out and show MVP why we are the best city to host big events."
Cudos (10-0-2 with three knockouts) will be making her first title defence. The 28-year-old native of Buenos Aires won the vacant crown by defeating fellow Argentine Maria Sol Baumstarh in April.
Clavel (21-2-0 with three knockouts) has won four straight since losing her WBC title by split decision to Argentina's Evelin Bermudez in October 2023.
Clavel is ranked the No. 1 contender among light-flyweights (108 pounds) by the WBC, IBF and WBO. The strawweight division has a weight limit of 105 pounds.
An accomplished amateur boxer and trained nurse, Clavel put boxing aside during the pandemic to work in a long-term care facility.
The co-main event will feature Canadian Tamm Thibeault (3-0-0 with two knockouts), ranked No. 1 among middleweights contenders by the IBF and WBA, against a yet-to-be announced opponent. The 28-year-old from Shawinigan, Que., is currently based in England, where she is a few months away from completing her master's degree in urban design and urban planning.
The Montreal card will also feature Canadians Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0-0), Amanda Galle (11-0-1), Omar Alieh (2-0-0) and Loick Lahaie (2-0-0).
Paul, 28, is an influencer, actor and boxer with an eye for promotion. He has won boxing bouts against former MMA fighters Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz and outpointed a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.