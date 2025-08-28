Montreal boxer Kim Clavel will challenge IBF strawweight world champion Sol Cudos of Argentina on home turf Sept. 27.

The Most Valuable Prospects 15 card at Montreal's Theatre St-Denis is the first for Clavel since signing with Jake Paul's MVP promotion.

The 34-year-old Clavel, a former WBC light-flyweight world champion, previously fought under the Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) umbrella.

"To headline my tenth main event, this time with MVP in an iconic venue like Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, is an honour and a motivation like no other," Clavel said in a statement. "Being the headliner for MVP’s first event in Quebec makes this moment even more special.

"Under the spotlight, I don’t feel pressure — I feel power. I want all of Montreal to come out and show MVP why we are the best city to host big events."

Cudos (10-0-2 with three knockouts) will be making her first title defence. The 28-year-old native of Buenos Aires won the vacant crown by defeating fellow Argentine Maria Sol Baumstarh in April.

Clavel (21-2-0 with three knockouts) has won four straight since losing her WBC title by split decision to Argentina's Evelin Bermudez in October 2023.

Clavel is ranked the No. 1 contender among light-flyweights (108 pounds) by the WBC, IBF and WBO. The strawweight division has a weight limit of 105 pounds.

An accomplished amateur boxer and trained nurse, Clavel put boxing aside during the pandemic to work in a long-term care facility.

The co-main event will feature Canadian Tamm Thibeault (3-0-0 with two knockouts), ranked No. 1 among middleweights contenders by the IBF and WBA, against a yet-to-be announced opponent. The 28-year-old from Shawinigan, Que., is currently based in England, where she is a few months away from completing her master's degree in urban design and urban planning.

The Montreal card will also feature Canadians Mazlum Akdeniz (21-0-0), Amanda Galle (11-0-1), Omar Alieh (2-0-0) and Loick Lahaie (2-0-0).

Paul, 28, is an influencer, actor and boxer with an eye for promotion. He has won boxing bouts against former MMA fighters Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz and outpointed a 58-year-old Mike Tyson in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.