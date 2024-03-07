Jake Paul, Mike Tyson to face off July 20

Boxing legend Mike Tyson will fight YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in a bout on July 20, it was announced Thursday.

The matchup will be streamed on Netflix and take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

Tyson, 57, last fought in 2020 in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. He will be 58 at the time of the fight against Paul.

Paul has boxed a number of big-name opponents in recent years, including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.